HVMG To Manage Delta Hotel by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) has assumed management of the 133-room Delta Hotel by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront. This marks the second management agreement with North Carolina-based Summit Hospitality Group, Ltd., a full-service hotel and restaurant ownership and asset management firm.

“We continue to expand our third-party management footprint in the Sunshine State by partnering with best-in-class owners and developers like Summit Hospitality Group,” said Robert Cole, HVMG president and CEO. “HVMG has earned its reputation as a top tier, third-party management company that specializes maximizing value and operating distinctive hotels in unique markets, from branded hotels like this Delta Hotel by Marriott to independent properties such as Plunge Beach Hotel in Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida. Our national pipeline remains full, and we are on track to have record growth in 2018, with a continuation into 2019.”

Located in Daytona Beach Shores at 2505 South Atlantic Ave., the oceanfront hotel is minutes from the Daytona International Speedway, Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, and Main Street Pier. Guestrooms provide complimentary WiFi, 50” flat screen televisions, luxurious bedding, and private balconies with panoramic ocean views. The property also has a fitness center, oceanfront pool, hot tub, 24-hour business kiosk, The OceanView Terrace Bar & Grill, and room service provided from breakfast to dinner.

“From the Daytona NASCAR 500 to its world-renowned beaches, Daytona is a thriving market with an increased demand for an upper upscale, well-branded hotel,” noted Richard Jones, HVMG senior vice president and chief operating officer. “With its essentials for the modern frequent traveler, the Delta Hotels Daytona Beach was designed to meet the specific needs of today’s experiential traveler.”