Trilogy Spa Holdings Adds Two Arizona Locations to its Portfolio

PHOENIX—Trilogy Spa Holdings (Trilogy) has added two CLOVR Life Spa locations in Arizona to its spa management portfolio, the CLOVR Life Spa—Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale and the CLOVR Life Spa—Uptown Plaza in Phoenix. These portfolio additions mark Trilogy’s entry into day spa management, bringing a value proposition to spa operations.

CLOVR Life Spa Gainey Ranch is located in the residential and recreational area of Scottsdale, Arizona. CLOVR Life Spa Uptown Plaza is located in North Central Phoenix’s historic district. The center combines midcentury modern with a mix of local and national retailers and restaurants. Both spas offer curated spaces that welcome guests. The Chill Lounge invites guests to relax or meditate with CLOVR treatment rooms to revive, and The Living Room provides a place designed to socialize with the community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome CLOVR Life Spa into the Trilogy family. As local operators, we understand the market inside and out, and we look forward to driving business forward while providing the revitalizing guest experience CLOVR is known for,” said John Grunbeck, president, Trilogy Spa Holdings. “We’re also thrilled to officially enter the day spa management space. We built our business in the hotel spa industry, so we bring a unique perspective as we approach operations for these day spas. Hospitality is at the center of any spa—and we were built on hospitality.”

CLOVR Life Spa offers guests a personalized experience that prioritizes choices. From its spaces to its membership structure and its treatment approach, CLOVR is designed to put guests. Trilogy is poised to bring value to CLOVR’s spas. Founded in 2011, Trilogy offers management, consulting, leasing, asset management, auditing, and pre-opening services that drive profits for day spas and hotel spas. Properties in the portfolio include but are not limited to: BABOR Signature Spa at The Dominick in New York City; The Green Valley Ranch Spa and The Red Rock Spa, by Well & Being in Las Vegas; SpaWell at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort in Arizona; and the Sisley Spa at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, California.