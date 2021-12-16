Hôtel Barrière Forquet’s to Debut in the United States

NEW YORK—The luxury Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s will mark a new era for New York’s Tribeca district. Owned by Caspi Development and operated by the French Group, the hotel will be Barrière’s debut in the United States, blending Parisian panache with Tribeca while delivering hospitality on an intimate scale.

Befitting its location in the neighborhood, the eight-story Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s New York features 97 residential-style rooms and suites by designer Martin Brudnizki; food and beverage destinations, including an outpost of historic French brasserie Fouquet’s; and amenities ranging from a Spa Diane Barrière with a spa pool to Cannes screening room and rooftop terrace. Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s New York is the first U.S. outpost of France’s family-run group Barrière, known for its French art de vivre, and a new landmark in Tribeca.

Joshua Caspi, principal of Caspi Development, procured the site creating an opportunity to develop a hospitality experience in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Taking up a three-block radius, the hotel is situated between Desbrosses Street and Washington Street in the Tribeca North Historic District.

The four-generation group Barrière brand has embodied French luxury and expertise for 110 years. Having recently gained a foothold in North America with the opening of Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf St Barth in September 2020, the expansion into New York will mark a new milestone for the brand. As the first in the United States, Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York will display the French spirit that lives at its properties. Leading operations is Gilles Stellardo, the hotel’s newly appointed general manager.

Caspi Development is a longstanding leader in the ownership, management, and development of hotel, residential, and office properties across the New York metropolitan area. With expertise in identifying and developing properties with untapped potential, Caspi’s hands-on approach to all projects is key. The company’s three-generation expertise translates into nearly half a century of industry knowledge.

“We are honored to bring the Barrière brand, a prestigious icon in the hospitality industry to New York, creating a level of hospitality the Tribeca neighborhood has yet to see,” said Caspi. “We found a natural synergy with group Barrière, sharing family-owned principles and generations-long industry expertise. We look forward to creating a space that marries traditional French elegance with the casual residential vibes of Tribeca.”

“We are particularly proud of this first Barrière address in the United States as the Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York is a collective project supported by the entire Group. Fouquet’s is a mythical place in Paris on the Champs Elysées, but it is also an iconic brand that our Group, with 110 years of expertise in luxury hotels and restaurants, is successfully exporting internationally. Whether at the Louvre Abu Dhabi or today in New York, the brand of Fouquet’s contributes to the radiancy of France and the French art de vivre abroad. This is one of the reasons why Barrière will continue to strengthen its international development,” mentions Dominique Desseigne, chairman of group Barrière.