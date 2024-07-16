STAUNTON, Virginia—Hotel 24 South celebrated A Legacy of Hospitality: 100 Years of Memories in Staunton, Virginia at an event attended by dignitaries, guests, and representatives from Historic Hotels of America. The hotel began welcoming guests in 1924. During the event, the hotel received proclamations from Historic Hotels of America and the City of Staunton acknowledging its Georgian Revival architecture, its contribution to the community, and its preservation through its restoration of artifacts including a 1924 Wurlitzer organ. Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, has managed Hotel 24 South since its restoration and reopening in 2005.

Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center, is entwined into the history of Staunton. Located on South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel is an example of the Georgian Revival style popular in the 1920s. Originally designed by the New York Architectural firm of H.L. Stevens & Company, the hotel is the focal point of downtown. A combination of modern amenities and conveniences, Hotel 24 South is a member of Historic Hotels of America and participates in Stash Hotel Rewards.

Following its reopening in 2005, the hotel was again updated in 2018. Each of the renovations provided guests with additional amenities while preserving the hotel’s past. Guests can stay in one of 124 guestrooms with amenities that capture the hotel’s history. The hotel’s 8,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 400 guests. Event options include plated dinners in the Colonnade Ballroom and buffet dining or hors d’oeuvres and champagne in the Shenandoah Ballroom.

The hotel is within walking distance of cafes and fine-dining restaurants. Additional guest amenities include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, and a business center.