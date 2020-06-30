3 Amanda Hite, President, STR

“In the U.S., we [now] have only 3.5 percent of hotels currently closed, which is a huge improvement from where we were in the middle of April, when we had over 20 percent of hotels in the U.S. closed… Every week we’re looking at leisure demand and recovery demand; that’s what we’re keeping an eye on right now. We’re carving out what the future will look like now and we’re setting the example—this industry responds well, works well together, and, as competitive as we all can be, we’re all connected.”