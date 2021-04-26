Homewood Suites by Hilton Debuts Prototype 10.0 and New Brand Identity

MCLEAN, Virginia – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton’s extended-stay brand, revealed a comprehensive brand refresh complete with an all-new prototype design, Prototype 10.0, and an updated brand identity. Featuring smart, intuitive design, a new suite type, and elevated experiences, Prototype 10.0 is designed to offer added value and versatility for owners and developers, while exceeding the needs of guests who want the comforts of home.

In 2019, as part of Homewood Suites’ 30-year anniversary, the brand completed an update to its open hotels by modernizing public spaces and suite interiors. The new prototype leverages the key learnings of that revitalization and capitalizes on the brand’s rich history of hospitality.

For owners and developers, Prototype 10.0 yields a reduction in site size from 2.49 acres to 2.36 acres and building area by more than 3,350 square feet; increases the number of room keys from 121 suites to 131 suites; and enhances food and beverage options to generate additional revenue opportunities.

The new design modernizes the hotel for the future by infusing innovations and elevated experiences with the hallmark spaces and amenities that guests value most and have come to expect at every Homewood Suites. Highlights of the new prototype include:

New suite type: The King Efficiency suite is a new suite type that represents up to 30 percent of the property’s inventory. At 358 square feet, with many of the attributes of a full suite, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a workspace area, soft seating, and a separate vanity and bathroom, these room types can be booked independently, while also having the functionality to be booked as a connecting suite to accommodate larger groups and families.

Elevated shared spaces: The prototype features a reimagined fitness center, in addition to a guest laundry area that has nearly doubled in size to be more reflective of the experience of guests in their own homes. Elevated shared spaces contribute to the premium guest experience by offering a place to relax and grab a cup of coffee or a glass of wine or beer. Guests can also enjoy the Backyard, a completely redesigned social space with fire pits, outdoor kitchen areas, upscale picnic tables, and a recreational area.

Guest storage: A newly appointed flex storage area allows guests to enjoy clutter-free living by storing oversized items such as bicycles, golf clubs, skis, strollers, and large suitcases outside of their suites.

Food and beverage purchase options: The lobby area features a new elevated retail experience, which provides guests with more choice and control while offering an opportunity for increased revenue for owners. New features include barista-style specialty drinks brewed at the front desk, healthy meal prep items and salads from the adjacent Suite Shop convenience store, and a Tap Wall with beer and wine for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Prototype 10.0, which was designed in partnership with our owner and development community, to uplift the beautiful 30-year legacy of Homewood Suites,” said Rick Colling, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. “We modernized the brand to appeal to the evolving needs of our guests, who are going to love the functionality and flexibility of the innovations, which are intended to make them feel both empowered and cared for, whether they’re with us for an overnight trip or an extended stay.”

Prototype 10.0 is expected to be in market in 2023 and is the product of a collaboration with a select community of owners who regularly provided feedback and insights at defining moments throughout the journey. In addition to the strategic partnership with key stakeholders, years of on-property guest research played into the development of the new prototype to ensure the design updates resonate with travelers.

Inspired by the refreshed hotel design, later this year, Homewood Suites will introduce an updated brand identity, including an evolved logo mark that reflects the updated prototype and elevated experience of the brand. The evolution of the brand’s visual identity will be warm and inviting with a sophisticated color palette and design that focuses on the transition of light from sunrise to sunset, reinforcing the idea of the journey guests take when they stay at a Homewood Suites.

Also rolling out later this year, in conjunction with the new prototype, Homewood Suites will release a renovation guide for existing hotel owners to provide guidance and direction on updating elements of their hotels.

Homewood Suites by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

As Homewood Suites by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize its commitment to the health and safety of guests, Homewood Suites by Hilton is participating in the Hilton CleanStay program with Lysol Protection to deliver a standard of cleanliness and disinfection. The elevated processes and team member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.