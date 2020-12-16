Hilton Grows to 1 Million Rooms Worldwide

MCLEAN, Va. — Hilton this week announced that the company reached its 1 million room milestone in the fourth quarter of 2020. Three of the hotels that helped the company cross this threshold are: Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch in South Africa, part of the company’s expansion into Africa; Tru by Hilton Savannah Airport, the fastest-growing new brand in Hilton’s portfolio; and the Hilton Garden Inn Guizhou Maotai Town in China, helping deliver on the company’s growth goals in the Asia Pacific market. Hilton’s overall development pipeline remains strong, with 2,640 hotels and more than 408,000 rooms planned globally.

In addition to growing its footprint in 2020, Hilton has partnered with its hotel ownership community to adapt to the changing needs of guests, team members, and communities, including launching Hilton CleanStay—a standard of cleanliness and disinfection in collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol and in consultation with Mayo Clinic—as well as other guest experience and community support initiatives.

“It’s been a year unlike any other, but even in the face of incredible challenges, our team members and owners have proven that travel is an unstoppable force for good,” said Chris Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton. “Thanks to their grit and determination, Hilton has made a difference in the lives of so many and positively impacted communities at a time when our hospitality is needed more than ever—and together we look forward to creating even more meaningful memories in the year ahead.”

Advertisement

In 2020, Hilton announced key additions to its pipeline, including Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club and Resorts World Las Vegas (featuring Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and LXR Hotels & Resorts brands) in the Americas, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in EMEA, and Waldorf Astoria Tokyo Nihonbashi and Hilton Singapore Orchard in APAC. Hilton also opened new notable properties around the world including Conrad Punta de Mita in the Americas, Susona Bodrum, LXR Hotels & Resorts, in EMEA, and, in APAC, Hilton Goa Resort and Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort. This year also marked the launch of Tempo by Hilton—an elevated and approachable lifestyle brand offering thoughtful design, efficient service, and exciting partnerships—as well as brand milestones including the 600th DoubleTree by Hilton.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE