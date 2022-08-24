PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass announced the completion of its all-encompassing renovation, providing a total overhaul and refresh of the property’s guestrooms, lobby, market, fitness center, outdoor pool, and on-site full-service restaurant and bar called Mulligan’s Pub.

Guestroom upgrades aimed at enhancing the guest experience include new furniture and fixtures as well as refreshed paint and carpeting. Several technological enhancements were implemented as well, including the installation of new HDTVs with entertainment offerings allowing guests to stream their Netflix and Hulu accounts in-room, as well as smartphone check-in and digital key capabilities.

Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass introduced two room options established during the renovation. With a king bed, HDTV, an in-room Peloton bike, and assorted workout equipment, the Five Feet to Fitness rooms provide space for movement and mindfulness. For family vacations, bachelor and bachelorette trips, and more, the hotel has also added a Super Suites option comprised of three adjoining rooms that can comfortably sleep eight to 10 guests.

“Every element of the hotel’s renovation was implemented to reflect the needs and wants of today’s business and leisure travelers,” said Bob Arndt, general manager of the hotel. “We are extremely proud of our refreshed space and are excited to welcome guests—new and returning—to enjoy our new look and amenities.”

Other upgrades include a new health and fitness center with workout equipment and a golf-specific focus, and a refresh of The Shop, the hotel’s 24/7 market offering for-purchase drinks and snacks. The hotel’s outdoor pool was refinished during the renovation with new patio furniture and loungers, and an open-air patio was added to the hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar, Mulligan’s Pub. The restaurant also received new furniture, fixtures, and a reconfigured layout.

Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass, owned by Noble Investment Group and managed by Tampa-based McKibbon Hospitality, is positioned at the entrance of the famed TPC Sawgrass, home of the PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Tour headquarters. In addition to accommodations, the hotel is nearby the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and four public beaches.