Hyatt Place Rouen Opens

Photo Credit: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Place Rouen, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s global footprint. The hotel has a modern design, atmosphere, and amenities such as three meeting rooms, a restaurant with French regional cuisine, an onsite spa with a heated pool and treatment rooms, and a fitness center.

Hyatt Place Rouen is situated in Rouen, near sites such as the Musee des Beaux-Arts de Rouen and the Gothic Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Rouen, and situated within a former teacher training college dating back to 1886. The property is just a two-hour drive away from Paris.

The hotel offers views overlooking the city’s skyline, and this outlook is reflected in the interior design with a steel blue palette evoking the Seine River and Norman skies. This complements the yellow tones, in a nod to the region’s Calvados spirits and local culture. Stripes feature throughout the property, as a reference to the half-timbering characteristic of the old town area. Within the “Jardins des Oeuvres”, three sculptures add to the hotel’s charm and character.

Commenting on the opening, Michel Morauw, managing director Hyatt EAME North, said, “Hyatt Place Rouen captures the essence of Rouen’s rich history while providing the modern traveler with a comfortable, convenient, and memorable stay, whether visiting for a short business break, or a leisurely getaway to explore the region’s culture and history. Hyatt Place Rouen marries classical charm with contemporary sophistication, and further expands the brand’s presence in one of our key markets, offering guests and World of Hyatt members exceptional experiences in sought-after destinations.”

Christophe Bourret, president du Groupe Matmut, said, “Matmut has a profound connection with Rouen, where it was founded more than 60 years ago. Every day, we contribute to enhancing the appeal of the region. We take pride in having preserved a historic monument in Rouen through this project. The spirit of the former school is revived through the aesthetics of the Hyatt Place Rouen. This establishment will welcome tourists seeking a serene and elegant place to stay, providing high-quality services including premium guest rooms, wellness facilities, and spaces for meetings and events.”

Hyatt Place Rouen has 85 king guestrooms with amenities such as a coffee station, bathrobe, and slippers in Deluxe and Executive suites. Hyatt Place Rouen’s design draws inspiration from the historic significance of its locale as well as the site’s heritage as a teacher training college.

Hyatt Place Rouen’s Zoom restaurant and outdoor terrace and garden offer French regional cuisine, complemented by regional specialty wines and beverages. Guests can choose a selection of freshly made croissants, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and mocktails at The Market.

Guests can elevate their gatherings with Hyatt Place Rouen’s meeting and event space in two separate rooms that can host corporate meetings or private dinner celebrations. Hyatt Place Rouen’s wellness facilities have a fitness center, a pool, and a spa with four treatment cabins.