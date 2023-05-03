hihotels Announces Partnership With Hopper

ATLANTA—hihotels by Hospitality International announced a partnership with Hopper. With this partnership, Hopper will have a connection with hihotels’ five brands: Scottish Inns, Red Carpet Inn, Master Hosts Inns, Downtowner Inns, and Passport Inn. These brands will benefit from Hopper’s suite of fintech products that drive conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. Hopper will also help hihotels expand its online presence and retain its customer base.

“This strategic alliance with Hopper is yet another way of providing more revenue opportunities and increased exposure for our franchisees,” said hihotels Director of Operations Gary Gobin. “Hopper, previously known for its flights business, has rapidly expanded into hotels, homes, and rental cars in recent years—with hotels currently comprising more than half of the company’s travel bookings. We like how they are strongly focused on social media marketing, which will improve exposure of our hotels to younger generations who prefer to spend money on experience, rather than higher-priced accommodations.”

“At Hopper, we strive to provide the best accommodation offerings in the same place that users are booking the rest of their travel,” said Lexi Caron, head of hotel marketplace at Hopper. “This partnership brings new direct inventory to the Hopper app, which has been downloaded over 100 million times to date, and helps us deliver on our promise to offer customers the best price, selection, and inventory available.”