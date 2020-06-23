Austin, Texas — Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) announced that it will be the first hospitality industry conference to deploy telemedicine to support attendees and exhibitors at its “Best of HFTP” events on October 26-29, 2020 in San Antonio. In response to the guidance for slowing the spread of COVID-19, HFTP restructured its 2020 event calendar co-locating HITEC San Antonio, HFTP Annual Convention, Club Forum, and Entrepreneur 20X during one week.

The telemedicine platform will be provided by RingMD, which has partnered with PROVision Partners to launch a telemedicine solution for travel. HFTP and PROVision Partners/RingMD have reached a sponsorship agreement to provide the advanced digital platform to all conference attendees and exhibitors. The platform is designed to connect patients with medical doctors and wellness practitioners at the touch of a button. The multi-lingual telemedicine services will be accessed by attendees via the HFTP smartphone “Best of HFTP” app.

“HITEC is a platform to showcase world-leading technology for travel and hospitality. Traveler health and well-being is as important as supplier cleanliness,” said Frank Wolfe, HFTP CEO. “Through our partnership with PROVision Partners and RingMD, we will provide last-mile assurance that our attendees and exhibitors feel confident to return to such critical events. There is no better time to demonstrate this type of capability to the industry.”

PROVision Partners is a travel and hospitality industry consulting firm founded by commercial, marketing, and technology industry veterans looking for ways to help partners and the industry solve challenges for growth. “When we think about the meetings and event industry coming back, and the higher density events being profiled as higher risk, assuring traveler peace of mind is more important now than ever,” said Greg Pesik, PROVision Partners co-founder and CEO.

RingMD is a technology and solutions platform focused on expanding health coverage and reducing costs. “With countries and states reopening, so are larger and larger venues, including conference centers and hotels. There are only so many physical safety measures that can be deployed. Telemedicine provides the necessary and immediate access to medical specialists for guests, attendees, exhibitors, and staff when it’s most critical,” said Ben Harvey, RingMD chief medical officer.

