Greenwood Hospitality To Manage Wisconsin Embassy Suites

Denver, Colo. – Greenwood Hospitality Group, a third party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Brookfield in Brookfield, WI.

Centrally located in the Milwaukee area, the 203-room hotel is currently the only Embassy Suites by Hilton in the state of Wisconsin. Each of the property’s two-room suites offers a private bedroom and a separate living room with a sofa bed, while suites feature a refrigerator, microwave, wet bar, coffee maker, and free WiFi. The 1,200 s.f luxury suites feature a whirlpool tub, conference table for eight, wet bar, and three HDTVs.

The Embassy Suites Milwaukee Brookfield offers guests free made-to-order breakfast and American breakfast items. The atrium lounge is open for nightly evening reception where guests can enjoy variety of complimentary drinks and light appetizers.

Other on-site amenities include Hanna’s restaurant, Bertrand’s bar, a heated indoor pool, fitness center, business center, and 24-hour convenience store for snacks.