Five Technologies Helping Hotels Meet Their Sustainability Goals

5 Install energy-efficient windows

Another way for hotels to help with heat and electricity costs is to install smart technology windows such as electrochromic glass. This type of glass allows users to control the amount of heat or light that passes through the glass, giving hotels the ability to regulate temperature or natural light. The technologically advanced glass uses tiny electric signals to slightly charge the windows to change the amount of solar radiation it reflects. Not only does this feature save energy and reduce the need for electricity, it saves money, too.

Hoteliers should consider how these and other eco-friendly technologies can assist them in reaching their sustainability goals and decreasing their carbon footprint.