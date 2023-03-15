Chicago, Illinois—First Hospitality, a national hotel operating and development company, announces the appointment of Walter Peseski as vice president of business development. Peseski brings more than 15 years of experience in hotel and lifestyle brands to this new position.

In his new role, Peseski will be responsible for leading the company’s external business development efforts and driving the growth of its third-party management services business.

“Walter has deep leadership experience in the hospitality and full-service space and will further expand the First Hospitality property portfolio within the lifestyle segment. With the addition of Walter to our development team, we believe we are positioned to execute our strategic vision for continued growth nationwide,” said David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality.

Peseski joins First Hospitality from Aimbridge Hospitality, where he served as senior director since March 2022. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership positions at Quorum Hotels and Resorts from 2012 to 2022, including vice president of development, director of development, and senior analyst. Peseski has also held positions at Wyndham Destinations, Virgin Hotels, Kokua Hospitality, Hilton, and Disney.

Since 2015, Peseski has served as a mentor for Mercy Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating mutually transforming relationships with inner-city youth through Christian mentorship, and as a volunteer for 2nd Saturday, a community development corporation that restores the homes of Senior-Limited-Income-Disabled (SLID) homeowners throughout Dallas’ poorest neighborhoods.

Peseski holds a Master of Science degree in Hotel Finance from New York University, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship from Wilkes University.