Hilton Garden Inn Cape Canaveral Celebrates Topping Out

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida—McKibbon Equities and project partners recently celebrated the topping out of Hilton Garden Inn Cape Canaveral, which broke ground in March and is scheduled to open in fall of 2025.

The topping out signifies the completion of the building’s structural framework, bringing the property one step closer to opening its doors. The project’s general contractor, Certified General Contractors, hosted a luncheon, allowing partners, construction employees, and subcontractors to participate in the construction milestone.

“When it comes to new McKibbon developments, we’re always looking for communities and locations that feel right, which is why we’ve had our sights set on Cape Canaveral for quite some time now,” said J.B. McKibbon, president of McKibbon Equities. “We are incredibly pleased with the pacing and progress of this project thus far, and thanks to our dedicated construction team, we are that much closer to officially introducing Hilton Garden Inn Cape Canaveral to visitors and residents of Florida’s Space Coast.”

Upon completion, the hotel will have 156 guestrooms and suites across six floors, 800 square feet of meeting space, and an independently branded tiki-inspired restaurant and bar. In addition to accommodations, guests can use a fitness center, in-house market stocked with ingredients and snacks available for purchase, game room, social spaces, outdoor tiki bar and game lawn, outdoor pool, and pool deck.

Advertisement

McKibbon Equities, responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties, is developing the hotel with McKibbon’s development arm, McKibbon Places, overseeing construction and design as project manager. Base4 is the architect with Certified General Contractors serving as the general contractor. McKibbon’s management arm, McKibbon Hospitality will be charged with operating the hotel upon opening and establishing the property’s leadership team.