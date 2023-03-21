CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced that it entered into an agreement with BASK Development for eight new Extended Stay America Premier Suites located throughout Florida.

“We are excited to welcome BASK Development as a new owner of Extended Stay Premier Suites brands,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “Franchising continues to play a large part in Extended Stay America’s development strategy, and we look forward to working with all of our current and prospective owners to continue growing all of our brands throughout the United States.”

BASK Development is a real estate development and investment company located in Chicago, Illinois. With a focus on hotels, BASK is a vertically integrated organization with in-house development, construction, management, and finance capabilities. BASK operates throughout the United States, with 30 hotels under management and an additional six under construction.

“We are thrilled to partner with Extended Stay America to further grow their Premier Suites brand and bring more of these great assets to the Sunshine State,” said Bimal Doshi, managing partner at BASK Development. “It is no secret that Florida is performing exceptionally well, with a robust tourism sector and growing population fueling a need for additional lodging accommodations. The extended stay segment was tried, tested, and thrived during COVID and continues to deliver superior return on investment.”

Extended Stay America Premier Suites comprises both new constructions as well as renovated properties with kitchens, apartment-style layouts for working and dining, in-room WiFi, cable, onsite guest laundry, breakfast offerings, and with design elements including TVs, storage space, and a signature bedding package.

Extended Stay America currently has 36 Extended Stay America Premier Suites open and operating throughout the United States.