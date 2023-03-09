DALLAS—HotelKey added its central reservation system (CRS) to an already existing portfolio of HotelKey products in use at Extended Stay America (ESA). ESA has worked with HotelKey for its property management system (PMS) since 2018 and for its call center module (Find & Reserve) since 2020. The cloud-based CRS product includes connectivity to OTAs and GDS systems, access to the call center module, integration with channel managers, and unification with the PMS.

HotelKey Co-Founder and President, Aditya Thyagarajan, said, “We are excited to further expand our relationship with Extend Stay America. ESA has an unwavering commitment to innovation and adoption of next-gen solutions. The new agreement is not only further validation of that commitment but also brings HotelKey one step closer to our vision—helping enterprises across the hotel industry implement full-stack solutions that support owners and franchisees and hotel managers to effectively manage their properties from anywhere.”

John Laplante, chief information officer at Extended Stay America, said, “We are pleased to continue working with HotelKey, with the addition of its CRS product. HotelKey has helped enable innovation of our tech platforms and further provides strategic value to our business.”

The addition of the CRS brings ESA a suite of integrated software solutions that are helping more than 4,000 hotels worldwide to streamline operations and costs. The partnership will work to implement the CRS system across its portfolio of hotels with the goal of converting all hotels by the end of 2023.