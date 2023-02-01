NORWALK, Connecticut—Shatterproof recently honored Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, with the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. He is the fifth recipient to receive the award. Nassetta has been an integral voice on the issue of addiction in the United States.

Senior executives across the hotel industry united during the 2023 Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles to commend Nassetta on his accomplishments. More than 60 hospitality companies raised more than $2 million during the event to advance the work Shatterproof is doing and to support its founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman and co-founder of HEI Hotels and Resorts), who lost his son Brian to addiction in 2011.

“I was honored to receive this award, but more importantly, to help raise critical support for Shatterproof and the transformational work they are doing,” said Nassetta. “The hospitality industry is disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder, and Shatterproof is leading the way in advocating for those struggling with addiction, their families, and the communities this disease impacts.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, employees of restaurants and hotels (the two major branches of the hospitality industry) have the highest rates of substance use out of the U.S. workforce.

Mendell regularly attended the ALIS conference in his 25-year hospitality career. After losing his son, Mendell founded Shatterproof with the goal of sparing others from the tragedy his family suffered. Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $5 million for Shatterproof during events at ALIS.

“I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hotel industry,” said Mendell. “Substance use disorder is a largely preventable disease, and it is through the generous support and awareness efforts of the hospitality industry that we will be able to reduce stigma and increase the number of policy changes and treatment resources to end this crisis.”

The 2023 Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Committee includes Robert Alter, Geoff Ballotti, Mike Barnello, James Burba, Patrick Campbell, Thomas Corcoran, Ted Darnall, Joel Eisemann, Clark Hanrattie, Tim Hodes, Merrick Kleeman, Dan Lesser, Gary Mendell, Chris Nassetta, Bill Reynolds, Anthony Rutledge, Stacy Silver, Paul Whetsell, and Mark Woodworth.