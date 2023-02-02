Embassy Suites by Hilton Debuts in Aruba

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — Hilton announced the opening of Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, the 330-all-suite resort located between Eagle Beach and Bubali Bird Sanctuary. The opening marks the first Embassy Suites by Hilton property in Aruba and the second Hilton hotel on the island.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the Caribbean with the opening of the newly built Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of Caribbean and Latin America. “With more than 25 properties across the Caribbean, Hilton hotels are poised to welcome travelers in some of the most sought-after destinations.”

Located just six miles from the Queen Beatrix International Airport which receives more than 100 direct flights from major cities around the world, Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort is across the street from the white sands of Eagle Beach and a short ride from Palm Beach where guests can experience Aruba’s flavors and nightlife. The resort introduces a more home-style experience to the island, inviting guests to experience the local culture and natural beauty of island life, with nearby major attractions including Bubali Bird Sanctuary, California Lighthouse, Butterfly Farm, and Alto Vista Chapel. With its large guestrooms, central location, and views of the Caribbean, this hotel serves as a beachfront homebase.

“Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort is an exciting new hotel that brings the industry-leading all-suites brand to one of the most sought-after Caribbean destinations,” said Bonnie Campagnuolo, brand leader, Embassy Suites by Hilton. “The highly anticipated property builds on the brand’s impressive existing beach presence and is the perfect choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking a unique island experience.”

Accommodations

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort has 330 two-room suites, with a contemporary design inspired by Aruba’s iconic beaches and the Bubali Bird Sanctuary that uses a neutral and ocean blue color palette, wood accents, and sea life art to create a calming, warm, and inviting environment that feels like home. Rooms sleep up to six guests and are available as two queens or one king bed, with the living area offering extra seating and a sleeper sofa. Dining areas offer a wet bar outfitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffee maker to create a homebase to socialize with family and friends. Most rooms offer balconies, designed to enjoy the expansive views of the ocean, nature, or pool from coffee at sunrise to a cocktail at sunset.

Dining

With five food and beverage outlets on property in addition to room service, guests can choose from a variety of dining experiences to suit their tastes. As an Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, guests can enjoy the brand’s signature complimentary breakfast with both made-to-order items as well as a breakfast buffet each morning at Brickstone, while looking out onto the Caribbean Sea.

The Grab & Go market offers coffee drinks, sandwiches, pastries, and snacks to bring along for a day at the beach. Guests spending a day by the pool can sip drinks at the pool bar, or stop by Splash, a snack and grill restaurant that overlooks the pool. Before heading to dinner, guests can visit the lobby bar for a complimentary evening reception featuring drinks, light bites, and sea views.

Amenities and Attractions

Amenities include a private underground tunnel walkway connecting the hotel to Eagle Beach; an expansive outdoor pool with chaise lounges and suites with direct pool access, which are available to book; a children’s pool, outdoor playground, and kids’ activities, such as scavenger hunts; and a 24/7 fitness center and fitness classes including yoga and aerobics. Later this year, the hotel will open a spa with five treatment rooms, Jacuzzi, and sauna.

Events

The property has nearly 7,000 square feet of flexible indoor event and meeting space and 2,500 square feet of meeting space outdoors, including a 4,100-square-foot ballroom that can hold up to 330 guests.