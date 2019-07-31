Deal Report: Six of the Latest Hotel Acquisitions

5 Rockbridge Acquires Hilton Knoxville

Rockbridge acquired the 320-room Hilton Knoxville in downtown Knoxville, Tenn. PM Hotel Group will manage the property. The hotel is adjacent to the Knoxville Convention Center and within walking distance of the University of Tennessee and Neyland Stadium. A renovation is planned for the property’s guestrooms and suites, lobby areas, and exterior. The acquisition is the third property for Rockbridge in the Knoxville market after The Tennessean and the Holiday Inn Knoxville Downtown.