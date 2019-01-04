DENVER—Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Denver International Airport has completed its renovation just in time to welcome guests in 2019. With the hotel’s transformation, the property received major upgrades and enhancements.

“We’re excited to be able to show off the new look of our hotel,” said John Littell, general manager at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Denver International Airport. “Modern and crisp, the lobby is welcoming to all guests; whether they are visiting just for a day or exploring all of Colorado.”

The hotel replaced the indoor pool with a modern and multi-functional game room to include fresh new décor. Specific enhancements include a complete renovation of the lobby, including new front desk pods welcoming guests at check-in, fresh flooring, soft goods, and more. The fitness center also received a complete update.

Advertisement

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Denver International Airport is within minutes of Denver International Airport and twenty minutes from downtown Denver. Days Inn offers a complimentary airport shuttle to and from the airport, operating 24 hours a day, and a range of rooms with one king- or two queen-size beds. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, business center, free breakfast, and complimentary wireless Internet. Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Denver International Airport is managed by Stonebridge Companies in Denver.