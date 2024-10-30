Birmingham, Michigan—Daxton Hotel Birmingham has officially become part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a prestigious global portfolio of 175 individually remarkable hotels. The transition to join Curio Collection by Hilton marks a significant milestone for Daxton Hotel, which recently earned a rare MICHELIN Key, enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional and memorable one-of-a-kind moments to guests from around the world.

“Our inclusion in Curio Collection by Hilton is both an honor and a testament to the outstanding service and special experiences we are proud to bring to life at Daxton Hotel every day,” said Autumn Griffith, General Manager, Daxton Hotel. “Our dedication to our guests and to the artful sophistication that defines us won’t change as we become part of a global family of hotel brands that stand for and celebrate individuality and excellence. Whether guests are staying overnight or hosting the celebration of a lifetime, we have reimagined what it means to have an elevated hotel stay in Birmingham and look forward to welcoming new guests who find us through our relationship with Hilton.”

As part of Curio Collection, Daxton Hotel will maintain its unique essence, providing guests with the same plush accommodations and world-class dining experiences that have set it apart. The transition will be seamless for guests, who will continue to enjoy the signature amenities and services they have come to love. Additionally, guests will benefit from the Hilton Honors Program, gaining access to digital keys, earning points towards free nights, and enjoying other travel perks.

“With its bold design, elevated amenities, and vibrant energy, Daxton Hotel Birmingham, Curio Collection by Hilton is a welcomed addition to our portfolio,” said Brooke Thomas, senior director, Curio Collection by Hilton. “The hotel offers an elevated, immersive experience, and it will continue to inspire travelers with its artistry and personalized service, now with the added benefits of Hilton’s renowned hospitality and our award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.”

Opened in 2021 and owned by Mark Mitchell, Daxton Hotel is home to 151 artfully appointed rooms and suites, designed for ultimate comfort. A visit to Daxton is like stepping through the looking glass into an art-filled and alluring immersion of the senses, brought to life in part through the more than 400 distinctive artworks found throughout the hotel.

Guests can enjoy a variety of on-site dining options, including Madam, an elevated everyday dining experience with a seasonally inspired coastal Mediterranean menu, featuring fresh ingredients from local farmers and purveyors and expertly paired with an extensive selection of wine and craft cocktails. Also within Daxton Hotel is Geode Bar and Lounge, a glowing dome structured bar offering craft cocktails, a wide range of wines, and delicious lounge fare. For weekday breakfast and lunch, Café Dax is a casual and inviting spot located in the hotel lobby, serving breakfast cocktails, handcrafted coffee, and savory dishes, all prepared daily by the talented team at Madam.

