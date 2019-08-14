Mobile event apps are an integral part of the attendee experience, facilitating – and capturing – engagement that leads to higher event ROI and attendee satisfaction. The acquisition will enable the company to is expand its commitment to the onsite experience.

“DoubleDutch is an innovator in the mobile event app space and both Cvent and DoubleDutch have a shared mission to unlock the business value of human connection,” said Lawrence Coburn, CEO and founder of DoubleDutch. “We are incredibly proud to join the market-leading team at Cvent. With their global reach and scale, we can fuel our passion to change the way people connect, learn, and grow at live events.”

“We are extremely excited to add DoubleDutch to the Cvent family,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Cvent. “By adding DoubleDutch’s industry expertise to Cvent, we accelerate our investment in mobile event technology. We are also proud to welcome the talented DoubleDutch team to our more than 4,000 Cventers worldwide. Together, we will continue to drive innovation in how attendees engage at events.”