RALEIGH, North Carolina—CN Hotels announced that construction is underway for its new dual-brand hotel in Raleigh’s business district, Tempo by Hilton and Homewood Suites Raleigh Downtown, which broke ground in the fall of 2021 and is set to open later this year.

Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown will be the first Tempo by Hilton flag in North Carolina and the second of its kind to open in the United States.

“We are pleased with the significant progress that’s been made on the Tempo by Hilton & Homewood Suites Raleigh Downtown, bringing us that much closer to officially opening our doors and providing guests with two new, modern Hilton properties in the heart of downtown,” said Seraj Patel, vice president of CN Hotels. “We look forward to introducing this appealing new Hilton lifestyle brand to visitors and residents of North Carolina and couldn’t think of a more appropriate location than downtown Raleigh.”

Both hotels will bring a total combined 261 guestrooms to downtown Raleigh, providing access to Fayetteville Street, the Raleigh Convention Center, and the Warehouse District.

For a variety of travelers, the dual-brand property allows guests to choose the brand that best fits their stay and their lifestyle with expanded amenities and shared spaces. The 13-story building will have one lobby; however, guests of both hotels have access to 4,000 square feet of flexible event space, a fitness center, an internal parking deck, and an independently branded rooftop bar and restaurant.

Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown will offer 127 guestrooms with flexible areas. Each guestroom will be equipped with a bath suite with Apotheke amenities and mirrors with built-in Bluetooth speakers. In addition to communal spaces, the hotel’s food and beverage offerings will include an in-lobby Fuel Bar with an assortment of coffees and teas, a café with artisanal smoothies and breakfast items, and a bar with both spirited and non-spirited cocktails and small plates in the evening.

With 134 all-suite guestrooms, Homewood Suites Raleigh Downtown will cater to extended-stay travelers with spaces and amenities designed to meet the needs of longer stay, including a full-size refrigerator, microwave, cooktop, stovetop, and dishwasher in each room. In addition to the kitchen, guests will have a daily breakfast and public spaces.

Tempo by Hilton & Homewood Suites Raleigh Downtown are owned by CN Hotels, Inc. Overcash-Demmit Architects is serving as the architect with IDI providing the interior design for the project. Humphreys & Associates is serving as the general contractor and upon its completion, the hotels will be managed by Tampa-based McKibbon Hospitality.