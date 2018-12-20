Choice Hotels Signs Mid-Atlantic Multi-Unit Conversion Agreement

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International has signed an agreement with Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts to convert and open eight Choice-branded properties across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The hotels will open before the end of the year and in early 2019 in multiple cities and include a mix of the Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Quality Inn, and Rodeway brands:

Lancaster, Pa., conversion to Clarion – Travelers can dine at the hotel’s new Indian-American Fusion restaurant and explore Amish Country’s picturesque landscape from the center of Lancaster.

Levittown, Pa., conversion to Clarion – The 120-room hotel is near Philadelphia, PARX Casino, Historic New Hope, and Sesame Place amusement park.

Lebanon, Pa., conversion to dual-branded Clarion and Rodeway Inn – The hotel will offer guests two lodging options with access to major attractions, such as Hersheypark, Rock Lititz, and the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair.

South Boston, Va., conversion to Clarion Pointe – This property will be one of the first Clarion Pointe hotels to open. It’s a short drive to Danville, Virginia International Raceway, South Boston Speedway, and downtown South Boston.

Seaside Heights, N.J., conversion to Quality Inn – The hotel’s New Jersey Shore location, two blocks to the ocean, is a draw for leisure travelers, with access to Casino Pier Breakwater & Beach Waterpark, Six Flags, and Jackson Premium Outlets.

Seaside Heights, N.J., conversion to Rodeway Inn – The hotel is a block-and-a-half from the ocean and within walking distance to the many New Jersey Shore attractions. It’s also a short drive to the famous Island Beach State Park.

Wildwood, N.J., conversion to Quality Inn – This property marks Choice’s first hotel in the city of Wildwood. Situated on the New Jersey Shore Wildwood boardwalk, the hotel’s prime oceanfront location offers scenic ocean views and access to 38 blocks of boardwalk entertainment, Morey’s Piers, Cape May, and the Wildwood Convention Center.

“This multi-pack agreement is a testament to our proven family of brands and midscale leadership,” said Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “We’re committed to providing high-quality lodging brands whose success is bolstered by best-in-class resources to help owners run profitable businesses. We’re pleased to continue and deepen our relationship with Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts by adding these franchises to their existing Choice Hotels portfolio.”

Advertisement

Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts is a provider of hotels and accommodations with more than 16 individually owned and operated properties in the United States.

“Choice Hotels’ steadfast pledge to provide the best quality, service, and experience to its guests and franchisees truly aligns with our core values,” said Gaurang Jariwala, Hammock Worldwide Hotels & Resorts. “We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Choice and add these properties to their expansive distribution platform in great Mid-Atlantic destinations. We look forward to offering guests these new and exciting options, whether they are traveling for leisure, business, or as a group.”