Choice Embarks on Next Era of Growth at 66th Annual Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Embarking on its next era of growth, Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world’s largest lodging franchisors, kicked off its 66th annual convention on May 3 in Las Vegas with more than 5,000 hotel owners, general managers, and staff in attendance. Themed “GO,” the three-day event will spotlight the countless stories of franchisee resilience and determination over the last few years, as well as the company’s vision for the future of the business.

The convention began by reflecting on how the Choice Hotels community has been challenged like never before in the three years since the last annual meeting. The company navigated these challenges by driving new business, advocating for needed support from the government, and reducing operating costs for franchisees, and by continuing to invest in its brands, technology, and value proposition. During this time, Choice surpassed 2019 system-wide performance levels—outpacing the industry.

“Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of owners, their staff, and our associates, we are collectively stronger today than the last time we convened in Las Vegas in 2019, and we are ready to GO,” said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. “We know that for our franchisees, investing in the Choice brand family—whether owning one hotel or several—is deeply personal. That’s why we are especially proud of our ability to adapt and innovate in the face of uncertainty to help them manage and overcome all kinds of challenges.”

In the opening session, Pacious and other leaders focused on how the Choice Hotels family stood together over the last few years and outlined the company’s next chapter of growth, as well as updated attendees on other key areas of the Choice business, such as:

Strategic investments aimed to help Choice owners capitalize on shifting consumer preferences in favor of leisure travel, limited-service hotels, and longer-length of stays.

The future of Choice brands, so franchisees can “GO” forth and achieve greater success at their hotels.

Improvements to the company's marketing and distribution channels, including updates to the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges and Choice's newest advertising campaign.

Enhancements to Choice’s industry-leading revenue management systems and tools designed to help hotels streamline operations and capture market share.

News on environmental, social, and governance initiatives, including the next phase of sustainability efforts as well as Choice’s emerging markets department dedicated to creating a diverse franchisee base.

“Our franchisees are at the center of everything we do at Choice—that is our guiding star. When the pandemic began, we took immediate action to not only help keep hotel doors open and the lights on for guests, but we continued to find ways to help drive revenue,” said Pacious. “Because of the unparalleled determination of our franchisees and our associates, combined with our strategic decisions and targeted actions, Choice is leading the industry’s recovery and we are ready to GO confidently into the next era of growth and success.”

The annual convention is designed to give Choice franchisees resources and information to better leverage the company’s strong value proposition. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a full schedule of education and brand sessions and networking events. In addition, there will be a trade show with more than 325 industry suppliers. Designed to empower their success as business owners, the classroom topics will explore the state of the industry, emerging trends, and resources franchisees may use to help optimize their hotel performance, including the training program Choice University and Choice’s latest social and environmental initiatives. Choice Hotels brand leaders will also host in-depth sessions on each of the company’s brands throughout the week.