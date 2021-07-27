Catbird Independent Hotel Debuting by Sage Hospitality Group

DENVER—Sage Hospitality Group announced the upcoming opening of its newest independent hotel, Catbird, in Denver’s River North (RiNo) Art District. A different take on the extended stay hotel, Catbird brings energy into the independent lifestyle space.

Catbird’s design is both hotel and house through the use of adaptable spaces that foster a sense of belonging for its guests and the community. The result is a hotel where opposing forces live together and inspiration is gathered from unlikely places.

“We are thrilled to introduce Catbird to the world, which we believe to be our most innovative and out-of-the-box project yet,” said Walter Isenberg, president and CEO of Sage Hospitality Group. “At every level of our organization, the Sage team has worked tirelessly to bring this concept to life, and I believe Catbird is truly a differentiator for Sage and for the industry. There is no other hotel that offers the guest experience Catbird offers, and we look forward to bringing the concept to other key markets in the future.”

Catbird’s 165 guestrooms feature a patent-pending design, including lofted beds, custom-built multi-functional furniture, and finishes. Entertainment amenities include 4K HD Projectors that project onto custom screens that drop down in front of the exterior windows, making the guestrooms able to project the latest shows from streaming services. Rooms emphasize the comforts that people experience at home brought to life in a hotel, including full kitchens with functional housewares, like the Always Pan from Our Place, and cooking essentials such as individually packaged, pre-measured spices from Occo. Each guest floor has complimentary laundry services and a water filling station that dispenses still and sparkling water.

Paying homage to the history of the neighborhood around it, Catbird is in a 2,500 square foot, four-bedroom historic home, originally built in 1890, which has been preserved as part of the hotel. The home has been completely updated with design, amenities, and décor making it a home away from home for guests or groups wishing to use it as a home for a social event space, retreat, or celebration.

The hotel is home to Catbird Playroom—a gear locker stocked with bikes, skateboards, scooters, cameras, and other items that are available for guests to borrow and use as they explore Denver. Amenities also include package delivery lockers and a guest storage area where repeat guests can leave often-used items, and there’s a dog run for furry friends. For those who don’t want to break their workout routine, the hotel’s fitness center features Peloton bikes, treadmills, water rowing machines, cross trainers, and free weights.

The rooftop at Catbird is the home to The Red Barber, a convivial bar offering 360-degree views of the city skyline and mountains. The Red Barber is a backyard experience, with flexible, adaptable spaces including an event deck, amphitheater for live music and entertainment, lawn with life-sized yard games, hot tubs for Catbird hotel guests, and more. A beverage selection and a menu with handheld bites are for guests and locals alike. The Red Barber is a year-round outlet.

Each of Sage Hospitality Group’s four companies—Sage Studio, Sage Hotel Management, Sage Restaurant Concepts, and Sage Investments—has played a role in developing the property and will continue to do so as it moves into day-to-day operations.

Sage Studio

Sage is a leader in experiential hospitality, creating places people go to, not through. Launched in early 2020, Sage Studio creates spaces and brands that bring creativity for a new standard in hospitality. From the furniture, finishes, and fixtures to the brands, programming, and guest touchpoints throughout the property, the team at Sage Studio worked in collaboration with their partners to ensure that the Catbird concept is what travelers have come to expect in the extended stay space.

“To us, brands that matter are so much more than a logo and a color palette. The brand should be the foundation upon which an entire project is built; the map from which every creative decision should take its direction,” said executive vice president of Sage Studio, Jessica Werner. “With this project, the brand identity is rooted in opposing forces and celebrates the truly independent character of the RiNo Art District. Those elements come through in everything from the interior design, staff uniforms, and art collection to the menus, in-room amenities, and visual identities, and even to the brand name itself. Every element and every moment are intentional.”

Throughout the project, the Sage Studio team worked with partners to bring the concept and vision to life. Interior design for public spaces and The Red Barber was led by Swan Dive Design Studio, and guestroom design was executed by DLR Group. Architecture for the project was done by Denver-based Shears Adkins Rockmore (SAR+) Architects. The extensive art collection on property was curated by Sage partner, NINE dot ARTS. The brand naming, messaging, and visual identity, along with the public space concept designs for Catbird, were developed by Portland-based OMFGCO in collaboration with Kate Davis Brand Consulting. Initial brand concepting and messaging platform for The Red Barber was developed by Sage Restaurant Concepts in conjunction with Sage Studio, with visual identity and graphic design elements created by Denver-based Wunder Werkz.

As the property moves into regular operations, the Sage Studio team will stay closely involved to maintain the brand and the guest experience.