Cape Resorts Acquires The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages

NEW YORK—Cape Resorts announces its newest hospitality project in Eastern Long Island with the acquisition of The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages on Shelter Island, N.Y. The project is a partnership with the Petry family, which has owned and operated the hotel since 1961. Currently undergoing a renovation, the waterfront hotel and its 16 private cottages are scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

On more than seven acres of Shelter Island’s Crescent Beach overlooking the Shelter Island Sound, the 49-room resort will feature several amenities and facilities, including private beach and pool services, a full-service spa, a 100-seat restaurant, and bicycles for touring nearby shops and attractions.

“We are excited to be expanding on the East End of Long Island by adding The Pridwin to our portfolio of time-honored American resorts and destinations,” said Curtis Bashaw, managing partner of Cape Resorts. “As a historic landmark on Shelter Island, we are looking forward to preserving the tradition of this exceptional property while enhancing offerings for year-round enjoyment.”

Advertisement

The hotel has been providing hospitality since it opened its doors to guests in 1927. In 1961, The Pridwin was purchased by the partnership of three families, including the Petry family, which has operated the hotel for the past several decades. The Petry family partnered with Cape Resorts to renovate and operate the hotel.

“Our family could not be more thrilled for this next chapter of The Pridwin,” said Glenn Petry. “In Curtis Bashaw and his team at Cape Resorts, we have found kindred spirits dedicated to tradition and community. When we saw the meticulous restoration of Congress Hall in Cape May and the bustling year-round business they had created from their venerable seasonal hotel we knew it was a match we hoped to make.”

Led by Cape Resorts’ interior design director, Colleen Bashaw, The Pridwin’s redesign will maintain and preserve elements of the original building, which opened to guests in 1927.

“We were drawn to the resort because of its incredible location and familiar, welcoming appeal,” shared Colleen Bashaw. “The spaces are amazing and our renovation will reinforce them in a playful yet timeless way.”

The Pridwin Hotel is Cape Resorts’ second property located on the East End and joins its portfolio of Northeast resorts which include Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and a collection of hotels in Cape May, N.J., including Congress Hall and Virginia hotels, the Beach Shack, and the 62-acre Beach Plum Farm & Cottages.

Financial and construction partners for this Shelter Island project include Fort Amsterdam Capital, Tilden Park Capital Management, Estreich & Company, RLW4 Builders, and Stokes Architecture + Design.