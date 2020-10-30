Canada Construction Pipeline Slows in Q3

According to analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE), Canada’s hotel construction pipeline declined slightly at the close of Q3 2020 to end the quarter at 277 projects/35,836 rooms. The construction pipeline in Canada is down 4 percent by projects and 7 percent by rooms, year-over-year (YOY).

Projects under construction stand at 87 projects/10,321 rooms, up 2 percent by projects with no percentage change by rooms YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months recorded 103 projects/12,037 rooms, down 18 percent by projects and 17 percent by rooms YOY, while projects in the early planning stage stand at 87 projects/13,478 rooms, up 10 percent by projects and similarly to projects under construction, did not have a percentage change by rooms YOY.

Ontario continues to lead Canada’s construction pipeline with a record high 147 projects/18,163 rooms and accounts for 53 percent of the projects in Canada’s total pipeline. British Columbia follows with 42 projects/5,970 rooms and then Alberta with 30 projects/4,770 rooms and Quebec with 27 projects/3,613 rooms. Collectively, these four provinces account for 90 percent of the rooms in Canada’s pipeline.

Advertisement

The top five cities are led by Toronto with 57 projects/8,065 rooms and accounting for 23 percent of all the projects in Canada’s total construction pipeline. Following distantly is Montreal at record counts with 19 projects/2,595 rooms, Vancouver with 12 projects/1,662 room, Ottawa with 10 projects/1,783 rooms, and Niagara Falls with 10 projects/1,688 rooms. These five cities combined account for 44 percent of the rooms in the total pipeline.

The top franchise companies in Canada’s construction pipeline are Hilton Worldwide at an all-time high with 68 projects/8,243 rooms and Marriott International with 66 projects/8,224 rooms. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) follows with 51 projects/4,854 rooms. Combined, these three franchise companies claim 67 percent of the projects in the total pipeline.

The top brands in Canada’s pipeline are IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 30 projects/2,929 rooms, and Hampton by Hilton with 29 projects/3,278 rooms. Fairfield Inn by Marriott follows with 16 projects/1,534 rooms, at an all-time high.

Other notable brands in Canada’s pipeline are Marriott’s TownePlace Suites with 14 projects/1,546 rooms, Hilton’s Home2Suites, at an all-time high, with 13 projects/1,390 rooms, and Courtyard by Marriott with 12 projects/1,866 rooms.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE