Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s new downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia.

The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the city’s National Historic Landmark District and provides travelers with access to Savannah landmarks, architecture, and more than 100 restaurants. The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District is also within walking distance to the Savannah Civic Center, the SCAD Museum, and Forsyth Park, and is a short drive to several area employers, including Georgia Ports Authority, Gulfstream, Hunter Army Airfield, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System’s North American headquarters.

“Savannah is continually hailed as the Hostess City of the South for welcoming hospitality, rich history, vibrant arts and cultural scene, and stunning architecture and coastal landscapes. Plus, with a robust corporate community and one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the nation, it’s easy to see why travelers from around the globe feel right at home in this iconic city,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands Choice Hotels. “The opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District represents another proud moment for the brand, as we continue to thoughtfully expand Cambria’s modern, design-forward accommodations to new markets. Like the city that surrounds it, we know Georgia’s first Cambria with a design reflective of the 22 city squares and parks will deliver the warmth and generous spirit of southern hospitality in this iconic city.”

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District has amenities including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces, including a lobby bar, for work or relaxation.

Locally inspired décor, reflecting the personality of the surrounding National Historic Landmark District community.

Guestrooms with fixtures, lighting, and bedding.

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

Fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District was developed by HOS Management Group. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.