Brush Creek Ranch Makes Key Appointments With Werry, Douglas

SARATOGA, Wyoming—Brush Creek Ranch announced today the appointment of Sydney Werry as Wine Director and Robert Douglas as Culinary Director. Continuing to grow and enhance the Ranch’s already extensive culinary offerings, Werry and Douglas will oversee the wine and food programs across the Ranch’s three luxury properties, in addition to The Farm at Brush Creek epicurean destination and Green Mountain private ski area.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Sydney and Robert to the Brush Creek Ranch team,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Brush Creek Ranch. “Their expertise, creativity with flavors, and leadership qualities will take our offerings to the next level as we continue to provide extraordinary gourmet experiences to our guests.”

As Wine Director at Brush Creek Ranch, Werry oversees the property’s wine program and manages a team of Sommeliers. She teaches and leads wine experiences at The Farm at Brush Creek, organizes and restocks the four cellars that hold an award-winning collection of 35,000 bottles of wine, assists with Ranch weddings and events, and facilitates wine and beverages during nightly dinner service.

Werry not only shares her passion for wine with guests but also uses her knowledge of the history and characteristics of varietals, vintages, and producers to suggest the perfect wine choice for any occasion. Sydney believes that wine should not be intimidating but rather enjoyed by all. She shares this message by blending an approachable style with Michelin-star service.

Werry’s experience in wine started at a young age as her father grew Sangiovese grapes in their backyard in California. Early in her career, Werry served as Head Sommelier at WS New York and as Sommelier at Aldo Sohm Wine Bar in Manhattan, New York. Werry joined the Ranch team in May of 2022 as Head Sommelier and will now take over as Wine Director.

As Culinary Director at Brush Creek Ranch, Douglas is the face of all culinary functions on property and is responsible for inspiring and directing all food and beverage associates. Chef Douglas is responsible for creating all menus, overseeing daily operations in the Ranch’s kitchens, and creating a culinary culture that emphasizes the use of products sourced on-Ranch first and then local, seasonal ingredients, prepared with exceptional and innovative cooking techniques.

Prior to joining the Brush Creek Ranch team, Chef Douglas held positions at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which was rated the best new club in the country, Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, Waldorf Private Club Collection in Palm Desert, California, Verrado & Victory Golf Clubs in Phoenix, Arizona and most recently at Shooting Star in Jackson hole. Chef Douglas has also served as a Research & Development Chef as well as owned and operated Sense LLC, where he created a critically acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant.

Chef Douglas finds passion in cooking in its purest form, as a return to the basics with no shortcuts, using seasonal ingredients sourced as locally as possible. Chef utilizes live fire cooking that stimulates the five senses creating a primal reaction he calls “genetic joy.” Chef Douglas believes the ingredients should speak for themselves, showcasing the food, not the chef.

“Food should not be processed, but crafted. Cooking this way takes us back to the days when the house smelled of stocks simmering, when gardens produced the pick of the season, and when mason jars were filled with unknown surprises,” said Douglas.