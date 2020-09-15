PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced that the construction of its Vīb property in Denver, Colorado, is officially underway. The 140-room Vīb Denver will be located at 3560 Brighton Boulevard in the River North (RiNo) Art District.

Vīb Denver will include the modern amenities and energetic environment today’s travelers have come to expect from the brand, as well as unique design elements that complement Denver and the RiNo district’s local flare. The hotel’s 365-degree rooftop bar and eatery will provide guests with views of the Rocky Mountains and Denver’s growing skyline, and local art will adorn both the exterior and interior walls to highlight the area’s flourishing art scene. The hotel will also include 2,000 square feet of conference space, a state-of-the-art fitness center offering interactive workouts, and a lobby Grab N Go café that will transition to a happy hour spot.

“We’re excited for Vīb to become a part of the River North Art District community in Denver, an area that celebrates creativity and ingenuity,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Our distinctive Vīb brand will compliment and fit in with Denver’s thriving and lively presence.”

With customization and individualism in mind, each Vīb hotel has a media wall to highlight local sites and art, as well as open spaces with versatile furniture to flexibility for diverse business and social events.

“We cannot wait to bring the Vīb property to Denver residents and travelers,” said Jennifer Gipfert, owner of TWC Management, LLC. “From the hotel’s tech-centric design to the unparalleled service guests will receive, Vīb Denver is an experience that travelers will not forget and continue to come back to.”

Set to open in Q4, Vīb Denver will be one of 17 properties in the North America pipeline, with locations already in Springfield, Missouri, Bangkok, Thailand, and Antalya, Turkey.

