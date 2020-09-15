CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Extended Stay America announced this week that it is now offering a program that provides college lodging to students. More than 20 universities across the country have partnered with Extended Stay America to provide staff and students with off-campus living.

“We are proud to introduce a stress-free solution for students and universities navigating the challenges and uncertainties of COVID-19,” said Bruce Haase, president and CEO of Extended Stay America. “Given Extended Stay America’s hundreds of locations near college campuses, we are able to provide clean, safe, and affordable rooms, along with flexible stays. This way, students can practice social distancing, be cared for within comfortable spaces, and focus on their studies.”

With the importance of social distancing due to COVID-19, many colleges and universities are reducing the number of dormitory rooms that are available. Extended Stay America is providing students and staff with the option to stay in fully furnished studios with fully equipped kitchens and in-suite desks; free amenities like WiFi and cable plus electric, gas, parking, and water; on-site amenities such as laundry at every hotel; and enhanced cleaning services that adhere to a 10-point cleaning process. Pets are allowed and there are no binding long-term lease agreements, no security deposits, and no cleaning fees.

Advertisement

This is the latest initiative by Extended Stay America and follows the introduction of STAY Counted, which encourages voter registration and participation in the November election, and STAY Confident, a program that focuses on the health, safety, and comfort of guests and associates with enhanced offerings and protocols.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE