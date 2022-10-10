DALLAS—HN Capital Partners has announced the acquisition of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek—a century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into a Dallas hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts collection. Already embedded within the Dallas landscape through a portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area by purchasing this property.

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts team to build upon the success of such a beloved historic property in the Dallas area,” said Vipin Nambiar, founder of HN Capital Partners. “This magnificent estate offered HN Capital a unique opportunity to further invest in the Dallas community, and we’re excited to continue to forge even stronger bonds with local partners as we begin work on enhancing what this iconic hospitality destination has to offer. Our goal is to respect the hotel’s history and work closely with the Rosewood team to further expand the luxury offerings and imagine new services that ensure that the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek remains the most beloved hotel for the Dallas community and travelers alike. Our aspiration always remains the same: to use our training as architects, planners, finance, and legal professionals with the guiding principle of leaving something better than we found it. Our effort here will be no different. I also want to thank all who have trusted us with capital for this transaction, including KSL Capital Partners and Interbank.”

Since its completion in 1925, the original estate became an epicenter of the Dallas social scene, hosting events with famous guests from across the nation. Today, the estate fuses Mediterranean architecture with residential-style interiors.

Located in uptown Dallas, the hotel was most recently updated in 2020 in time for its 40th anniversary, with updated 142 guestrooms and a refreshed lobby area. The renovation was led by a team of designers and architects including interior designer Thomas Pheasant and Dallas architecture firm, three, whose president, Gary Koerner, was the designer and project architect that introduced the property in 1980. Guests can dine at The Mansion Restaurant and enjoy cocktails at the Mansion Bar. The hotel is also home to a resort-style outdoor pool and meeting and event spaces.

“Deeply rooted in Dallas’ landscape and history, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek prides itself on being a pillar of its community, providing the best experience possible for visitors, guests, and associates,” said Radha Arora, president, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “The Rosewood brand is thrilled to work with HN Capital Partners to continue this legacy, and uphold the property’s positioning as a true representation of our guiding A Sense of Place philosophy.”

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek will continue to operate as a Rosewood Hotels & Resorts-managed hotel under the ownership of HN Capital Partners. Hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use real estate investments have been at the forefront of HN Capital Partners’ portfolio. Most recently, HN Capital completed the repositioning and reopening of Hotel Per La in Los Angeles, formerly NoMad LA. Currently, the firm has a number of urban projects in the pipeline that are set to be announced in the coming months. The firm will work with the Rosewood team, using the resources made available by the hospitality brand. Together the partners will work toward the goal of growing the landmark hotel’s offerings through programming and hospitality experiences.