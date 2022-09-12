Best Western opened two new SureStay properties, including the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston and the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton.

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston

SPRING, Texas—The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston has opened its doors in Spring, Texas. Located in Spring, the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston recently completed a $600,000 renovation of its guestrooms, lobby, and outdoor pool. The hotel has 74 updated guestrooms with 42-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston also has a business center, an outdoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to Spring to this new and superior hotel experience.”

The property’s location is for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is t a short drive from The Woodlands Waterway, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, the ExxonMobil Houston Campus, and Old Town Spring.

“Our hotel offers the most value and best service for both business and leisure travelers staying in Spring,” said Darshan Patel, general manager of SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spring North Houston. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities, including continental breakfast and high-speed internet throughout the hotel.”

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton

MORGANTON, North Carolina—The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton has opened its doors in Morganton, North Carolina. The hotel has guestrooms, including two suites, each with a flat-screen television, mini-fridge, and microwave. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton also has a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary continental breakfast, and free WiFi.

“We are pleased to welcome the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton to our rapidly growing portfolio of hotels across the country,” said Mentnech. “We believe guests will enjoy this property’s convenient location and that it will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers to this area for many years to come.”

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton is located outside the Blue Ridge and Black Mountains and is a short drive to downtown Morganton. It is for outdoor enthusiasts and is located 19 minutes away from Lake James—a 6,812-acre lake with boating, swimming, and fishing—and 25 minutes from South Mountains State Park. The hotel is also near local breweries and wineries including Fonta Flora Brewery, Catawba Brewing Co., and Silver Fork Winery, as well as other attractions like the Catawba River Greenway and the History Museum of Burke County.

“SureStay has developed an award-winning reputation for its exceptional service, comfort, and value, and we are proud to be among its newest hotels,” said Brij Sanjariya, general manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Morganton. “Whether traveling for business or leisure, we know guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities and we welcome them to be sure about their stay with us.”