SAN FRANCISCO — BEI San Francisco, formerly the Holiday Inn San Francisco-Civic Center, recently completed its top-to-bottom $30 million renovation. One year ago, the lifestyle hotel officially reflagged to become the newest independent lifestyle hotel in the city’s growing Mid-Market neighborhood. An investment by BEI Capital with a sister property in Beijing, BEI San Francisco has 396 guestrooms, two dining options (Sum and Ren), and 10,000 square feet of co-working, meeting, and event space.

Designed by iu + bibliowicz Architects, LLP and Steinberg Hart, BEI has 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space in addition to several coworking spaces inspired by the offices throughout San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Each of the remodeled room categories average 350 square feet. BEI’s “Stay Work Play” rooms have beds that tuck away to transform living space into working space with an additional outdoor terrace for breakout meetings and sessions. In addition, BEI offers 3,000 square feet of traditional meeting space that can become three breakout rooms, and 7,000 square feet of flexible space, which includes the lobby, game room, gallery, and fourth-floor outdoor terrace. A new 800-square-foot fitness center is located near the outdoor terrace to complement the classes and wellness programming that BEI implemented in fall 2019, with new wellness programming coming soon.

“The Mid-Market neighborhood is a prime destination for our first U.S. location; situated amongst a host of culturally diverse restaurants and boutique shops, as well as local tech leaders like Dolby Laboratories and Twitter headquarters, located just around the corner from BEI,” said Marc Choplick, general manager for BEI. “With BEI’s coworking-inspired spaces and spacious guestrooms, we are creating a new destination that connects locals working and living within the neighborhood and visitors traveling to San Francisco from afar.”

BEI also has two new food and beverage concepts on the ground floor. Sum, the restaurant and bar, is a casual dining concept, open for breakfast and dinner, featuring paired shareable plates and classic cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Ren is an on-the-go daytime dining option with freshly made pastries, specialty deli items, and coffee creations from the West Coast’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

Located 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, BEI San Francisco offers access for guests to walk and experience many of the city’s neighborhoods such as Hayes Valley, SOMA, and Fillmore District; as well as attractions and event venues, such as the Orpheum Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco Opera, Moscone Center, and SFJAZZ Center.

