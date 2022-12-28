Barnsley Resort Selects Davidson Hospitality Group as Manager

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been identified to manage Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia, under its operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Situated one-hour northwest of Atlanta, the 3,000-acre resort has 140 rooms, including standalone cottages and suites; 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space; a hunting reserve, a championship golf club, and a 10-acre lake. In collaboration with ownership, Davidson will oversee a planned expansion project, which will incorporate amenities, room renovations, and more.

“It is a privilege to welcome Barnsley Resort to our growing family,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “Situated in our backyard and undeniably Georgia, Barnsley fosters a special place in our hearts based on personal, firsthand memories of outdoor adventure and Southern hospitality. We look forward to formalizing our stewardship of this world-class property by creating value for our partners and delivering authentic, rich experiences to our guests.”

Set in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Barnsley Resort offers amenities and services including:

Three restaurants and bars, including a beer garden

18-hole championship golf course and golf performance center

The Spa at Barnsley Resort

Outdoor recreation including horseback riding, axe throwing, archery, and more

Beretta Shooting Grounds by High Adventure Company

10-acre lake for canoeing, kayaking, and fishing

Manor House Ruins & Gardens

A fitness center

Three retail shops

Outdoor swimming pool

This marks the third property that Davidson operates in the state of Georgia; joining Bellyard, Autograph Collection, and Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter Center, both in Atlanta.