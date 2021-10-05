Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, to Open in December

SEDONA — Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Arizona, is opening this December and local family developer Two Sister Bosses is offering a first glance into the accommodations as the first Atrium is now completed.

Set on three rugged acres in Red Rock Country overlooking the city’s monoliths, work is quickly progressing as Ambiente takes shape with all 40 of its glass-encased Atriums fully constructed and undergoing interior and rooftop finishing touches.

Work is also underway on the hotel’s primary buildings including the poolside lounge, two-story lobby building, and valet-only parking area. Ambiente’s landscape architects, Simon and Chris Bosman of Green Magic Landscaping, are also currently reactivating the land’s waterway system, which is more than 50 percent completed, to bring flowing water to the property and create a natural habitat using aquatic plants, fish, and the water’s movement to achieve a biological balance without the use of chemicals.

While all of Ambiente’s Atriums offer the same accommodations, the 360-degree views vary as each Atrium has been placed to maximize view corridors, whether that is north to the Coconino National Forest or east and south to the Steamboat, Chimney, Coffee Pot, and Snoopy red rock formations. Elevated above the ground by steel piers and constructed using floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass, and matte-charcoal and rusted metal, Ambiente’s Atriums are designed to blend in with the surrounding geography. With a focus on sustainable methods and organic architecture that minimizes the impact on land, the Atriums’ designs embody minimalism.

Each Atrium will have a petite kitchen offering complimentary refreshments and on-demand wine dispensers where guests can self-serve from a selection of Northern Arizona wines. From wallpaper and wood furnishings to lighting, seating, and textiles, the Atriums’ various elevations feature fabrics, furnishings, and patterns that evoke a tranquil atmosphere and reflect the elements of the natural landscape.

Nearly all Atriums also have access to their own rooftop decks with a staircase. Lounge seating, a firepit, and a day-bed will serve as a remote locale. When the hotel opens later this year, guests can expect programming including sunrise and sunset yoga, guided stargazing sessions, and poolside films. Exclusive to guests will be the hotel’s signature restaurant, Alchemy, which finds its home within an Airstream.

At multiple intervals throughout the day, guests can also expect a beverage and snack ETrikeCo electric vehicle to make its way through the property offering coffee, pastries, snacks, pressed juices, cocktails, and more. A small fleet of ETrikes, which are street-safe, will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ambiente is an adults-only hotel that will welcome guests 18 years and older. Two Atriums will be ADA compliant, making the hotel accessible to guests of all abilities.