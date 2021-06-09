XSS Hotels Acquired Controlling Interest in Two Portland, Maine, Hotels

PORTLAND, Maine — XSS Hotels, the largest hotel developer in New England, has acquired a controlling interest in two properties in Portland, Maine, including the Portland Harbor Hotel and the Inn At Diamond Cove. The original developer of both properties, Bateman Partners, LLC, retains a minority interest while Colwen Hotels also acquires a minority interest.

The 101 guestroom Portland Harbor Hotel is a luxury property in Portland’s Old Port District. The Inn at Diamond Cove is a member of Historic Hotels of America with 44 guestrooms and suites on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay. The deal also includes BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood, a restaurant with a garden patio within the Portland Harbor Hotel, and Diamond’s Edge, a destination restaurant, marina, and private event venue on the northern end of the island. XSS Hotels’ management affiliate, Colwen Hotels, will operate both properties. Long-time Maine resident and hotel industry veteran Michael Strejcek has been appointed general manager.

“We are pleased to add these two remarkable properties to our portfolio,” said Mark Stebbins, managing partner of XSS Hotels. “With the hotel in the Old Port District and the Inn on Great Diamond Island, we can offer our guests two unique and authentic Maine experiences.”

According to Stebbins, guest services and culinary offerings will be enhanced at both properties. The Inn at Diamond Cove and Diamond’s Edge Restaurant & Marina will reopen in June after having remained closed for the 2020 season.

“We are excited to join the Diamond Cove community and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike for overnight stays, fine dining, and waterfront private events,” said Leo Xarras, principal of Colwen Hotels.

Just a 30-minute ferry ride from Portland’s Old Port district, the Inn at Diamond Cove is the centerpiece of Diamond Cove, a small private residential community that was once Fort McKinley. Formerly army barracks, the Inn has been restored with meticulous attention to historic detail preserving its original character. Guests can enjoy walking trails, secluded beaches, bicycles, tennis, kayaking, paddle boarding, and the peace and tranquility of Maine island living.