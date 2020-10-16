PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company, announced this week the addition of 16 Extended Stay America properties to its growing portfolio. Aimbridge now manages 36 Extended Stay America properties, with more in the pipeline.

This portfolio of Extended Stay America properties has received $5 million of capital improvements in the last two years alone and will continue to receive capital improvements into the future from the new ownership group consisting of Lodging Advisory Group and ServiceStar Capital Management, LLC.

Lodging Advisory Group (LAG) will serve as the portfolio’s asset manager. Founded in 2017, Lodging Advisory Group is focused on building a diversified portfolio of extended stay assets. LAG is led by former Value Place CEO Dan Weber and former WoodSpring Suites Chief Strategy Office Tyler Brown. “Our knowledge of and experience in the extended-stay hotel space paired with Aimbridge Hospitality’s deep operational expertise is a partnership that makes perfect sense,” said Dan Weber, CEO of LAG.

Mike Deitemeyer, global president of Aimbridge Hospitality, added, “At Aimbridge, we use our scale, deep understanding of extended-stay properties and experience across each hospitality vertical to achieve success alongside our owners. Our extended-stay team is excited to assume management of this exceptional collection of properties.”

The increased demand for affordable properties with amenities such as kitchens with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, and range makes Extended Stay America particularly attractive to travelers. The new Extended Stay America properties added to Aimbridge Hospitality’s portfolio, which total 1,775 keys, include a hotel in Nebraska, six in Kansas, four in Missouri, two in Arizona, and three in New Mexico. The properties are:

Extended Stay America West, Omaha, Nebraska (86 keys)

Extended Stay America Quivira Road, Overland Park, Kansas (118 keys)

Extended Stay America Airport, Kansas City, Missouri (108 keys)

Extended Stay America South, Kansas City, Missouri (119 keys)

Extended Stay America Chandler, Phoenix (101 keys)

Extended Stay America East, Wichita, Kansas (73 keys)

Extended Stay America Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, New Mexico (101 keys)

Extended Stay America Airport, Albuquerque, New Mexico (122 keys)

Extended Stay America Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas (126 keys)

Extended Stay America Shawnee Mission, Merriam, Kansas (142 keys)

Extended Stay America Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri (101 keys)

Extended Stay America Tiffany Springs, Kansas City, Missouri (89 keys)

Extended Stay America East Chandler Avenue, Phoenix (130 keys)

Extended Stay America Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas (133 keys)

Extended Stay America 87th Street, Lenexa, Kansas (116 keys)

Extended Stay America, Rio Rancho, New Mexico (109 keys)

