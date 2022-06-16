AHLA Welcomes New Member: Alaska CHARR

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it has welcomed the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant, & Retailers Association (Alaska CHARR) as a new member.

Alaska CHARR is dedicated to serving the needs of the hospitality industry in the state of Alaska. The Association provides training programs, membership services, legislative and government relations, and informational services, and it promotes the industry for its members.

“For half a century, Alaska CHARR has championed advocacy and support for Alaska’s hotel, lodging, and other hospitality businesses. Most recently, we fought vigorously to help these businesses and their employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; our efforts secured hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and other relief for businesses across the state. Alaska CHARR is proud and excited to expand and strengthen our representation of this important industry by officially partnering with the American Hotel & Lodging Association,” said Sarah Daulton Oates, president and CEO of Alaska CHARR.

“We are delighted to welcome the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant, & Retailers Association as one of AHLA’s newest members,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO Chip Rogers. “As the AHLA family steadily grows, so does our ability to serve our members. And we look forward to working with Alaska CHARR to helping Alaska hospitality professionals reach new heights in terms of advocacy reach and policy influence.”

The announcement builds on AHLA’s membership growth trajectory over the past two years, during which AHLA achieved record membership and overall satisfaction levels and has expanded via strategic partnerships and mergers with leading hospitality organizations, including Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA).

Alaska CHARR joins an AHLA roster of more than 30,000 members that includes 80 percent of all franchised hotels and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States, as well as leading hospitality associations, industry service providers and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students. AHLA now counts 53 lodging associations as members, including 47 state associations, and organizations representing Washington, D.C., New York City, St. Louis, Memphis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico.