STR: U.S. RevPAR Reaches All-Time Weekly High on a Nominal Basis

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance jumped from the previous week, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached an all-time weekly high on a nominal basis, according to STR’s latest data through June 11, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 5-11, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 70.6 percent (down 4.1 percent)

ADR: $155.37 (up 15.4 percent)

RevPAR: $109.76 (up 10.7 percent)

In addition to the weekly RevPAR record, the ADR and occupancy levels were the second and third highest of the pandemic era, respectively.

In aggregate, the Top 25 Markets posted their highest metrics since the beginning of the pandemic.

While none of those markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Tampa came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 0.1 percent to 72.4 percent).

Seattle (85.2 percent), San Francisco/San Mateo (84.3 percent), and New York (85.1 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

New Orleans reported the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 17.4 percent to 60.3 percent).

Miami posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 32.0 percent to $205.18).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in Philadelphia (down 5.8 percent to $111.03) and Oahu Island (down 5.0 percent to $207.14).