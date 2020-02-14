WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced several additions to its staff as part of the association’s efforts to deepen its in-house expertise. Matt Carrier has been named vice president of innovation policy and research. In this new role, Carrier is charged with leading the hotel industry’s technology and distribution policy agenda to meet members’ needs today and in the future.

“As we look ahead to the next decade, AHLA remains focused on ensuring we are a best-in-class organization that can meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Brian Crawford, executive vice president of government affairs at AHLA. “As the digital landscape changes, hotel companies are on the forefront of adapting new ways to reach their customers and provide real tangible value during the booking process, curating a more seamless travel experience. Matt brings a wealth of distribution and e-commerce experience that will build on our important work in the technology policy arena.”

Carrier comes to AHLA after nearly a decade across the hotel distribution and revenue strategy space. Prior to joining AHLA, he oversaw price guarantee and rate parity programs at Marriott International. With family roots in the hotel and lodging industry, Carrier is committed to advancing the hotel industry through technology and data. He is a graduate of Cornell University, where he studied hotel administration.

Additional hires include Katie Bernard Wright, who has been named senior director of state and local government relations. Wright will work closely with the government relations team to execute AHLA’s state and local advocacy agenda. She joins AHLA from the National Association of Home Builders and previously worked for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Jess Potashnik joins AHLA as manager for strategic partnerships and business development, where she will be responsible for partner and member acquisition and retention strategies. With a strong background in account management and customer service, Potashhnik most recently worked at Custom Ink.

