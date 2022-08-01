WASHINGTON, D.C.—To mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation), ECPAT-USA, and Marriott International launched a trafficking prevention training program for the hotel industry, titled “Recognize and Respond: Addressing Human Trafficking in the Hospitality Industry.” The new training program was developed by Marriott in collaboration with non-profit organizations and survivor experts. The program was donated by Marriott to ECPAT-USA and is now free and available to the hotel industry through ECPAT-USA’s online learning platform with the support of the AHLA Foundation.

Building on the foundation of the “Your Role in Preventing Trafficking” training released to the industry in 2020, this new training features learning paths for associates and managers around increased guidance on responding to potential trafficking situations and interacting with potential victims.

Furthering training and education to raise awareness about human trafficking is the primary goal of No Room for Trafficking, an AHLA Foundation national awareness program that builds on the industry’s ongoing commitment to unite the hotel and lodging industry in thought leadership and action to drive forward the next phase of anti-trafficking efforts.

Advertisement

“One of No Room for Trafficking’s goals is to train every single hotel employee to identify and respond to a potential human trafficking situation. Through this innovative new training, the industry as a whole will be better equipped to help identify and stop cases of human trafficking,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are extremely grateful to Marriott International and leading trafficking prevention partners who are offering this free training with support from the AHLA Foundation.”

Earlier this month, the AHLA Foundation hosted a No Room for Trafficking Summit in Washington, D.C. to provide a forum for industry leaders to join with public and private sector partners to discuss emerging trends and areas of innovation to build upon efforts to eradicate human trafficking and support survivors. During the Summit, the AHLA Foundation announced a total of $1 million in donations from Hyatt Hotels Foundation, G6 Hospitality, and Extended Stay America to launch the No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund.

“We know first-hand that our training helps associates recognize and respond to human trafficking, and we are proud that it will have an impact well beyond Marriott’s workforce,” said Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International. “Working together with the AHLA Foundation and ECPAT-USA, we are equipping the broader industry with an innovative and effective tool to combat human trafficking.”

“ECPAT-USA is honored to partner with the AHLA Foundation and Marriott International in our work to end human trafficking and child sexual exploitation and is grateful for their continued leadership and support. ‘Recognize and Respond: Addressing Human Trafficking Hospitality Industry’ will serve as a timely and deeply impactful resource for the entire travel sector,” said Lori Cohen, CEO of ECPAT-USA.

“There is no greater moral cause for our industry than ending the scourge of human trafficking. As we mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we are extremely proud of our industry’s efforts and commitment to human trafficking prevention and training all hotel employees,” Eliza McCoy, vice president of awareness and prevention programs of the AHLA Foundation. “There is so much more work to be done, but together, through this new training and the recently launched No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund, our industry will continue to play an important role in ending trafficking.”

With the launch of this new training, “Recognize and Respond: Addressing Human Trafficking in the Hospitality Industry,” the AHLA Foundation has launched a challenge to all industry members to extend their training efforts to include this program and help bring the industry one step closer to ending human trafficking.