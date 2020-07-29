AHLA Declares July 29 a National Day of Action to Save Hotel Jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Congress debates a new round of COVID-19 recovery legislation, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) highlighted results of a members survey showing that nearly nine in 10 hotels have been forced to lay off or furlough employees due to COVID-19 and the resulting drop in travel. Four months into the crisis, only 37 percent of survey respondents report that they have been able to bring back at least half their full-time employees.

To raise awareness for hotel industry priorities, AHLA is declaring today, July 29, “Save Hotel Jobs,” a National Day of Action for hoteliers across the country to urge lawmakers to swiftly pass additional stimulus relief. Among hotel owner respondents in the AHLA member survey, more than half are in danger of foreclosure by commercial real estate lenders.

AHLA conducted the survey of hotel industry owners, operators, and employees from July 23-27, 2020, with more than 1,200 respondents. Key findings include the following:

87 percent of hotels report that they laid off or furloughed staff because of COVID-19.

36 percent did not bring any of their furloughed or laid-off workers back to full-time employment.

37 percent of hotels have brought back at least half their full-time employees

Nearly one in four hotels (24 percent) is back to a minimum of 60 percent of pre-COVID staffing levels, while less than one in three (29 percent) is still at or below 20 percent staffing.

Of the more than 600 hotel owner respondents, more than half stated that they are in danger of losing their property to foreclosure by commercial real estate lenders due to COVID-19.

“It’s hard to overstate just how devastating the pandemic has been for the hotel industry. We have never seen a crisis of this magnitude,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are encouraged to see many of AHLA’s industry priorities included in the Senate package released this week. We urge Congress to direct help to the industries and employees that need it the most, and to move swiftly to support them.”

As part of the National Day of Action, Rogers urged hoteliers to immediately contact the offices of Members of Congress with calls, letters, and social media posts to ensure the industry’s top priorities are included in the next relief package passed by Congress. The most pressing concerns for the industry right now include access to increased liquidity, tax relief, and limited liability protection, he said.

“It is critical that Congress hear directly from hoteliers so that you get the help you need,” said Rogers. “Hotels have a presence in every congressional district in America, building strong local economies and supporting millions of jobs. Every Member of Congress needs to hear from us about the urgent need for additional support so that we can keep our doors open and bring back our employees.”

