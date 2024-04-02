WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC) announced that Green Key Global is now jointly operated by both of the associations in the United States and Canada.

A roster of hotel companies across the continent, including Accor, Best Western, Choice Hotels, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Highgate, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and more, continue to lead as some of Green Key Global’s partners committed to sustainability through their involvement with the third-party certification program.

HAC created Green Key Global in 1994 to certify hotels’ environmental sustainability policies and processes, and its certification criteria are aligned with all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Hotels complete an assessment and audit process to measure their performance in areas such as energy and water conservation, land use, hazardous and solid waste management, indoor air quality, and more.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Green Key Global to advance our sustainability efforts,” said Denise Naguib, Marriott International Global vice president of sustainability and supplier diversity. “Marriott International and Green Key Global’s agreement will help support our properties in the United States and Canada as they pursue a third-party sustainability certification that demonstrates dedication to environmental stewardship.”

The AHLA and HAC partnership comes forth as sustainability is shaping the behavior of leisure, business, and group travelers. Green Key Global programming is designed to give credibility to the sustainability initiatives properties are already undertaking while equipping them with a plan for continued improvement.

The partnership builds on AHLA’s Responsible Stay initiative, underscoring AHLA member companies’ commitment to energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing.

“We are excited to see the momentum with the Green Key Global platform as we enter this partnership with HAC. This is an opportunity for AHLA to continue to do what we do best, supporting and educating our members on key factors influencing their business day in and day out,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “This is a vital time for hoteliers, and AHLA is proud to be partnering with HAC to meet the moment.”

“This is an important milestone as we are not only expanding the footprint of the Green Key Global brand but also the opportunity for the industry to lead the way towards monumental shift and environmental impact, with a best-in-class program that is affordable, measurable, and accessible for all hotels,” said Susie Grynol, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada.