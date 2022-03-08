4 Simple Steps to Stabilize Staffing Levels Despite the Labor Shortage

3 Rethink the Interview Process

Many applicants research interview questions ahead of time, and previous staff members are often more than happy to share them on websites like Glassdoor, so they’ll likely have answers ready for the most common ones. If an employer typically asks the classic question about a candidate’s strengths and weaknesses, it might be time to switch it up. The cookie-cutter responses that often accompany questions like this don’t give people enough insight into how well the applicant will perform in the role.

Hoteliers must rethink their interview process to get valuable information that properly informs their hiring decision. They should ask questions to help identify “soft skills” like communication and collaboration that people typically don’t include on a resume. For example, interviewers could ask, “Have you ever had to deal with a difficult guest? How did you handle the situation?” This makes them think about a real-life example and reveals more about the applicant’s personality. It’s also a good practice to ask questions that help identify whether or not a candidate will be a good fit for the current team.

Tip: For leadership roles, consider promoting from within. External hires tend to perform worse in the first two years and are 61% more likely to be fired or laid off than internal hires.