On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hard Rock International has announced the launch of Hard Rock Japan and has appointed Edward Tracy as CEO of the company’s new division. Tracy, the former CEO of Sands China, will now work to further Hard Rock International’s growth in Japan.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week:

Salamander Resort & Spa welcomed Ryan Arensdorf as its new executive chef in a resort located outside Washington, D.C. Arensdorf, who previously worked at W Hotel Chicago Lakeshore’s Chef de Cuisine, will now oversee the resort’s entire culinary operation, including Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, Gold Cup Wine Bar, in-room dining, and the catering and banquet offerings.

Driftwood Acquisitions and Development (DAD), an affiliate of Driftwood Hospitality Management, announced the appointment of four executives to its corporate team. Ed Miranda, who was newly appointed owner liaison, will provide vital operational and financial information from management affiliate to executives and partners. Director of Investor Relations, Elric Martinez, will be the primary point of contact for investors and analysts in Latin America and the U.S. As Investment Sales Director, Andre Salles will provide a helping hand to the marketing department, as he will now report to Alejandro Navia, head of Sales and Marketing. Syed U. Zafar, the company’s newest accounting manager, oversees the firm’s Financial Reporting and Tax Compliance.

Wischermann Partners, Inc. has appointed Paul E. Cardona as general manager of Le Meridien Chicago-Oakbrook Center in Chicago, Ill. In his new role, Cardona will manage the operation of the 172-room property.

Rockbridge has named Joel Wineman as senior vice president of asset management. Wineman, who previously provided portfolio asset management and acquisition functions for several real estate investment firms, will now monitor the operating performance and physical condition of Rockbridge’s properties and collaborate with the company’s hotel operating partners in Columbus, Ohio.

Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland has named Noni Huges as general manager. Huges comes from Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Wash., where she served as assistant general manager for six years. In her new role, Huges will oversee the hotel’s operations, deliver financial results and grow market share.

Dream Hotel Group, hotel brand and management company located in New York, N.Y., appointed Karan Narang as senior director where she will play an integral role in the company’s expansion. Narang comes from Hospitality Ventures Management Group.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts recently promoted Jeff Peterson to vice president of finance and transaction administration. Since joining Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2013, Peterson has served as vice president of operations and most recently, senior director of finance and transaction administration for The Marcus Corporation. In his new role, Peterson will oversee all accounting and finance functions for the division. Marcus Hotels & Resorts has also promoted John Hendricks to division controller. Hendricks, who previously served as director of accounting, will now oversee daily accounting operations for the entire hotel division.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has named Jeroen Werdmolder as hotel manager. In his role, he will oversee the hotel’s day-to-day operations. Vanessa Williams has been named director of sales and marketing. Previously, she served as director of business development at Conrad Seoul in South Korea. Executive Assistant Manager of Food and Beverage Stephane Lacroix will bring 15 years of experience to Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Lacroix was previously the director of food and beverage at Baccarat Hotel & Residences in New York City, N.Y. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills also named Nicole Leier director of human resources, where she will now be responsible for building culture, employee engagement and training.