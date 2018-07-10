NewcrestImage Breaks Ground on Canopy by Hilton in North Dallas

DALLAS, Texas–Canopy by Hilton and hotel ownership group NewcrestImage have broken ground on the 150-room, seven-floor Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco Station, scheduled to open in late 2019. Hilton’s lifestyle hotel brand will be part of a four-brand, 600-room “hotel campus” in Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development located about 25 minutes from DFW International Airport.

“Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco Station is an ideal extension of this dynamic neighborhood,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “Both the Canopy brand and the Frisco Station development are redefining their categories to offer a fresh take on lifestyle hospitality and the live-work-play neighborhood concept.”

At check-in, every guest will receive a locally-themed welcome gift representative of the surrounding neighborhood. Décor at the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco Station will feature locally-inspired design, furnishings, and artwork. The guestrooms, known as “Just-Right” rooms, will showcase the brand’s distinctive Canopy headboard that reaches to the ceiling and overhangs the bed.

“We will comfortably blend boutique-like local charm with the dependability and cutting-edge technology of a modern, worldwide brand,” said Mehul Patel, chairman and CEO of NewcrestImage.

The on-property Canopy Central Café will offer a complimentary artisanal breakfast with the option of a grab-and-go “Break Fast” bag delivered to a guest’s room and that features nightly tastings to showcase local spirits. A lounge will offer various craft and local beers, along with wine and cocktails.

To ensure that traveler needs are met both prior to and after check-in, the hotel will offer a transfer lounge where guests can relax, change clothes, and store luggage instead of needing to request an early or extended checkout. Also available will be a fitness center, a business center, and WiFi.

NewcrestImage is developing the four-hotel campus, allowing each hotel concept to retain its distinct design, function, and appeal. The three hotels to accompany Canopy Dallas Frisco Station will be an AC Hotel, a Residence Inn, and a Hyatt Place, each with 150 rooms.

Located within 50 feet of each other, the four hotels anchor a shopping, dining, and entertainment area called “The Hub” that supports Frisco Station’s more than five-million-square-feet of office space; 2,400 urban living units; and park areas. Within walking distance are the 118-bed Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and The Star, a 91-acre complex that is home to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and the team’s half-million-square-foot indoor practice facility.