New Orleans’ Historic Le Pavillon Hotel Unveils Reimagined Suites

NEW ORLEANS—Le Pavillon Hotel introduced seven newly designed suites to its 226-room established retreat. Paying homage to the rich history and cultural heritage of the Big Easy, each distinctly designed suite reflects a component of the city’s story, plus ample entertainment space, lush fabrics and textures, select furnishings, and antique pieces from Le Pavillon Hotel’s extensive curated vintage collection.

“The suite enhancements are a nod to Le Pavillon Hotel’s role in the New Orleans’ story, while the upgraded amenities showcase our commitment to a superior guest experience,” said Samuel Atwood, general manager of Le Pavillon. “Our design team truly embraced the history of Le Pavillon, the history of this building, the history of New Orleans and the history of the art collection. We are incredibly proud of this truly authentic New Orleans’ hotel and its stand-out suites.”

Le Pavillon Hotel is in part known for serving a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as a late night snack in the lobby. An evening ritual stemming from a weary businessman’s cravings, the nightly treats are served with hot chocolate and cold milk. Illuminated by a Czechoslovakian chandelier, Le Pavillon Hotel’s signature restaurant, The Crystal Room, embraces New Orleans’ culinary heritage with French cuisine, heavily infused with creole influences.

The Gallery Lounge is surrounded by a railing from the Grand Hotel in Paris. On the corner of Baronne and Poydras Street in the Central Business District of New Orleans, just blocks away from the French Quarter, Le Pavillon Hotel boasts 226 newly renovated guestrooms and decadent décor blending old world glamour with modern comforts, art, and antiques with refined amenities. Le Pavillon Hotel presents a grand lobby, Crystal Room restaurant, Gallery Lounge, rooftop pool with historic marble statues overlooking the city, and 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the lavish rooms and exceptional service of Le Pavillon Hotel is recognized as an AAA Four Diamond rated hotel.

Dauphine St.

Embracing the vibrant culture of New Orleans, the Dauphine Suite features an eclectic blend of artistry and folk art that speaks to the heritage, craftsman style of Louisiana. The space is highlighted by an elaborate, burnt umber tiled ceiling,library and fireplace in the sitting area, appointed with hand scraped wood floors and a mix of funky and functional furnishings. A mix of shapes and patterns with multiple textures complement this two king bedroom, two full bath suite with a sitting area featuring a library and fireplace.

Frenchmen St.

Donned in décor reminiscent of New Orleans’ iconic music scene, including a baby grand piano and mounted saxophone, the Frenchmen Suite combines contemporary design with inspiring musical aspects in every corner. As part of the open floor plan, a white Carrera marble foyer presents a posh powder room and leads into a sitting area, a great room and dining room with seating for eight. With two, large screen TVs, the suite presents a king bedroom and one bedroom with two double beds, each with a full bath.

St. Charles St.

Styled as an 18th century chateau, the St. Charles Suite welcomes guests with a plethora of antique portrait paintings and stately furnishings combined with crystal chandeliers and timeless novels. The sitting area is centered upon an ornate fireplace, while two king bedrooms with full baths offer the feel of an estate home with the comfort of modern amenities.

Bourbon St.

Inspired by the infamous Bourbon Street, the Bourbon Suite greets guests with chocolate leather furnishings and walls and hand scraped wood floors. The sitting area features tufted seating, a grand, molded antler chandelier and gentlemen’s portraits. A king size leather bed stands prominently in each of the two bedrooms, complemented by oil paintings of foxhounds and world maps.

Poydras St.

The Poydras Suite guides guests through a romantic entrance into the timeless space, indigenous of the Victorian era with oil paintings in gilded gold frames gracing the walls. Soft shades of lavender and rose and bashful touches of magnolia décor contrast with the white marble floors in the sitting area. Sophisticated woods throughout the suite are showcased alongside two exquisite 1850 Rococo Revival Half Tester queen beds in each of the bedrooms with full baths.

Napoleon St.

Beckoning guests to the 19th century, the Napoleon Suite features prized artwork and antique furnishings, including one of Napoleon Bonaparte’s Carrera marble bathtubs. Intricate stained glass reflects onto a hand-carved fireplace mantel that is considered one of the most unique in the world. History connoisseurs marvel at the detailed carpentry and intricate details in all facets of the suite, including a foyer entry and sitting area that opens up to the king bed and large, bathroom featuring polished green marble counters, walls and flooring, a dual head walk-in shower, bidet and dressing table.

Royal St.

Avid sports enthusiasts revel in theRoyal Suite, a dapper enclave presenting sleek accommodations, perfect for entertaining. Anchored by a marble fireplace, the sitting area is flanked with shelves of books and a combination of tufted velvet and leather furnishings. Modern art embraces each room of the suite, which includes a king bedroom, a two queen bedroom and two full baths, a dining room with seating for 10 and living room.